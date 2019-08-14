Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck’s ankle injury is “a cumulative thing”

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 14, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard says there’s no single cause of quarterback Andrew Luck‘s ankle injury, but instead the injury has been building over time.

After the Colts said for weeks that Luck injured his calf, Ballard described Luck’s injury as “pain right below his calf” and an injury to the “posterior ankle.” Ballard said it’s been an issue for Luck for a long time.

“I think it’s a cumulative thing, through the years,” Ballard said. “Andrew’s had some ankle issues with his left one for a while, and I think it’s just kind of a cumulative thing.”

Ballard said the Colts gave Luck treatment in May but that treatment was unsuccessful. Now the Colts are facing the probability that Luck won’t play at all in the preseason, and the possibility that if he’s playing in Week One, he’ll be playing at less than 100 percent healthy.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck’s ankle injury is “a cumulative thing”

  3. Ballard said the Colts gave Luck treatment in May but that treatment was unsuccessful.

    ————

    May! It’s now mid-august. Think maybe they knew it wasn’t successful before camp started?

  5. When he came back and actually looked good I was surprised – it seemed like the Colts were doubling down on damaged goods but he and they seemed to prove the doubters, myself included, wrong.

    Now I feel you gotta be back to wondering about the long term prospects. Time will tell.

  6. If he had a high severe ligament strain he would be in a cast and kiss 12 weeks goodbye at least. High ankle sprains not so bad. After all this time its got to be something more serious they are trying to hide

  7. “I think it’s a cumulative thing, through the years,” Ballard said. “Andrew’s had some ankle issues with his left one for a while, and I think it’s just kind of a cumulative thing.”

    ———————————————

    So wait, Luck ALWAYS had a bad ankle then? Was this ever reported? Did it need to be? I think they’re digging themselves a deeper hole each them they attempt to clear things up.

  9. The ankle is just a cumulative thing that started out as a separated shoulder that turned into a ruptured disk between his 4th and 5th vertebra that lead to him walking funny that lead to his ankle injury. So you can see why we are not that concerned with Andrews ankle.

    To be completely honest, his ankle is the furthest thing from our mind right now.

  10. Wow just shut up already. Either 1: it is an injury never put on reports with NFL or 2: it is his achilles!!! Either way the only way ankle injuries become cumulative is when turn it over and roll it time and again weakening the tendons and ligaments. In which case we go back to #1 and now the Colts have explaining to do.

  12. Not only are the Colts not smart enough to stop digging but they call in the steam shovels to make the hole even deeper. Tomorrow Irsay will announce Luck has suffered 53 concussions over his career that were never reported.

  14. Always something with this guy. Always.

    And then it doesn’t matter anyway. He folds like a cheap suit whenever he does stay healthy enough to play in the playoffs.

  15. I don’t think Luck will be playing into his late 30s or Early 40s like Brees, Brady and Rivers. He is still only 29 and only played through 6 actual seasons and is so beat up where he can’t even do a full training camp and preseason after not playing for months.

  16. Colts back in the time machine too 17, grigson screwed the colts bad. He put Luck out there with an awful line for three years. Just a year ago they finally addressed the line. Too little to late . They let him take a beating and now he might never be the same. Luck wont make it till he is 32 in the nfl. He got hit alot at Stanford too. It’s a shame he was supposed to replace manning, amd it looked like he might actually do it. Not so much anymore.

  18. It sounds more like Andrew has bone spurs in his ankles that are causing inflammation (or even a tear) in his Achilles that now need surgery which can be anything from 6 to 12 weeks of recovery, but the Colts will screw it up and Andrew might be back for 2021.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!