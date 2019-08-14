Derrius Guice “looks good,” but isn’t cleared for full contact

Getty Images

It has been more than a year since running back Derrius Guice tore his ACL, but a return to game action remains somewhere in the distance for the 2018 second-round pick.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden said that Guice “looks good” as a runner, receiver and pass protector in the team’s practice sessions, but he didn’t play last week and won’t be playing this Thursday against Cincinnati either. Guice is still waiting for doctors to clear him for full contact work.

“The first thing and foremost is when the trainers and doctors say he can go full contact, he’ll go,” Gruden said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “Once I get that OK, we will make that decision.”

When Guice does get cleared to do everything, he’s expected to join Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson in roles out of the backfield this season. The sooner that clearance comes, the better the chance that Guice’s role is a significant one.