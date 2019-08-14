Dion Lewis: Last year’s comments about Patriots just “fun and games”

Getty Images

After the Titans beat the Patriots 34-10 in Week 10 of the 2018 regular season, Titans running back Dion Lewis sent a message to his former team.

Lewis said last summer that he wanted to re-sign with New England as a free agent, but wound up in Tennessee on a four-year deal. After last year’s win, Lewis revisited the decision by telling the Patriots “that’s what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked.”

The Titans would lose their next two games and miss the playoffs after a Week 17 loss to the Colts. The Patriots would, of course, go on to win the Super Bowl and Lewis was asked after Wednesday’s joint practice if any of the New England players revisited those comments.

“Naw, man. They know it’s all fun and games,” Lewis said, via WBZ. “Just competitive — guys are out here talking trash today. So it’s all, that’s what you do, when you go against somebody, you talk trash, you compete and you just try to get better. So that’s just what it is, when you’re on the field, you’ve gotta have that mind-set. Just having fun.”

Lewis said any talk of resentment toward the Patriots was “old news” as he moves into his second year with the Titans in hopes of improving on last year’s results.