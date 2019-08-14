Dolphins hopeful Kenyan Drake will be back for opener

Getty Images

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake did not take part in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Buccaneers because of a foot injury that left him with a walking boot on his right leg and it sounds like he’ll be missing quite a few practices in the coming weeks.

Head coach Brian Flores said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, that Drake is going to be out for a while. Flores added that he’s hopeful Drake will recover from the injury in time to take part in the opener.

Drake said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, that his injury is “nothing crazy” and that it will not derail his season.

While Drake’s expected back, the missed time could impact his role in the offense come the regular season. Kalen Ballage is already listed as a co-starter at running back with Drake and a strong couple of weeks could swing more snaps in his direction once everyone is healthy.