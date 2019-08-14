Former receiver Roscoe Parrish arrested for stalking, threatening to kill

Getty Images

Former Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Roscoe Parrish was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated stalking and written threats to kill.

According to C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald, Parrish allegedly made threats toward his ex-girlfriend and her daughter following the end of their 11-year relationship last year. Parrish was blocked from contacting his former girlfriend and her daughter after he began engaging in harassment toward them following the breakup.

Parrish then began leaving hand-written notes at her new residence with one in late July threatening to kill her daughter.

Police confirmed Parrish’s arrest in Fort Lauderdale to the paper on Tuesday.

A second-round pick of the Bills in 2005, Parrish spent seven seasons in Buffalo and one season with the Buccaneers during an eight-year career. He appeared in 90 total games with 134 catches for 1,502 yards and seven touchdowns. He also served as a kick and punt returner, recording three career punt return touchdowns.