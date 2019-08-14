Giants clean up “bookkeeping” issue with Scott Simonson’s contract

AP

The news was surprising Wednesday when tight end Scott Simonson‘s name appeared on the waiver wire. It turns out, though, that the Giants have not really moved on from Simonson.

The team cleaned up a “bookkeeping” issue with Simonson’s contract, via multiple reports. They actually re-signed Simonson, and he appeared on the league wire because his previous contract didn’t register for this league year, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Simonson played all 16 games for the Giants last season, making nine of his 10 career receptions and scoring his first touchdown.

He also has spent time with the Raiders and Panthers.