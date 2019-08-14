Giants sign DB Terrell Sinkfield

Getty Images

The Giants aren’t expected to have cornerbacks Deandre Baker or Sam Beal for Friday night’s game against the Bears as both players have been out of practice with injuries in recent days.

That likely played a role in the team’s move to add a healthy body to their secondary on Wednesday. The Giants announced that they have signed defensive back Terrell Sinkfield. The team had an open roster spot, so no corresponding move was needed.

Sinkfield first signed with the Dolphins in 2013 after going undrafted out of Northern Iowa and has subsequently spent time with six other NFL teams. One of those stints was a four-day stretch with the Giants later in 2013 and none of the stints have lasted long enough for Sinkfield to play in a regular season game.

He does have 36 games of experience in the Canadian Football League, where he played receiver and returned kicks, and he also had a brief stay with the Orlando outfit in the Alliance of American Football.