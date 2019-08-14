Gregg Williams: Jamal Adams could play corner, but we haven’t crossed that bridge

Getty Images

Injuries to Trumaine Johnson and Kyron Brown have made the Jets’ cornerback group a subject of conversation for the team’s players and coaches this week.

Safety Jamal Adams volunteered to make the move to cornerback in order to help the team weather the storm, but it isn’t in the cards at the moment. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said at a Tuesday press conference that while Adams is capable of shifting positions, it isn’t something the team has considered doing at this point.

“He can do it, there’s no doubt about it,” Williams said. “He’s a good enough athlete to do that. We haven’t even crossed that bridge right now with him because he’s learning other positions too but he’s a good enough athlete to do that, yes.”

Williams said he thinks “everything’s good” with a cornerback group that added Marcus Cooper to the mix on Tuesday and the coordinator will have to be right for his unit to meet expectations come the regular season.