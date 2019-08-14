Josh Rosen getting starting offense reps in joint workouts

Getty Images

The Dolphins are openly acknowledging that Josh Rosen has things to improve on.

But he might be an improvement over the rest of their options, so they want to see what they have in him.

Via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Rosen is getting work with the starters again today in joint workouts with the Buccaneers.

Coach Brian Flores said earlier this week that Ryan Fitzpatrick was likely to start Friday night against the Bucs, but the extended look at Rosen’s not accidental.

While Fitzpatrick can flash, and impresses teams with his leadership and poise, he’s also a known commodity. What Rosen can do is a bit of a mystery after one year on a bad team in Arizona. Then again, he appears to be on a bad team now, so even if he plays, we still might not know what he’s capable of.