Kenyan Drake in a walking boot

Getty Images

Kalen Ballage has been pushing Kenyan Drake for the top spot in the Dolphins backfield this summer and he may have an extended chance to be the unquestioned No. 1 for the near future.

According to multiple reporters, Drake is on the sideline watching his teammates practice with the Buccaneers. Drake left Tuesday’s practice early and is wearing a walking boot on his right leg, but there’s no word on the exact nature of his injury.

The two teams will go from practicing together to playing each other on Friday night and Drake’s absence from Wednesday’s workout suggests he’ll be on the sideline for the game as well. He ran four times for 12 yards against the Falcons last week.

Ballage ran six times for 23 yards and a touchdown in that game. Mark Walton and Myles Gaskin could also see more work if Drake is indeed out of action against the Bucs on Friday.