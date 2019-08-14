Michael Bennett loves “connecting” with Tom Brady

Getty Images

They played against each other in a Super Bowl, and have a family connection, so Michael Bennett was already aware of how good Tom Brady was at playing football.

But the new Patriots pass-rusher said what he’s been most impressed with about his new quarterback is the way he learns about his teammates rather than any strategic or athletic thing Brady does.

“I think Tom does a great job of connecting with his teammates every single day,” Bennett said, via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com. “Personally that’s been good for me. Coming in, having a guy like Tom talking about stories, just having a good time.

“Football takes care of itself. But building that camaraderie with your teammates, that’s the most important thing for me on this team — to earn everybody’s trust, from the top of the organization, from the media staff, from the training staff, just to let them know what type of individual I am and try to do that every single day.

“I think talking to Tom allows me to do that. You never know when you’ll get a chance to talk to guys like that, and just have that type of time, it’s cool. He takes time to get to know me as an individual, and I love that.”

Bennett walked in with some background, since his brother Martellus played for the Patriots previously. But he’s made it a point to walk to practice together with Brady often, to get to know the guy he called “the greatest player to play in the NFL.”

“It’s an opportunity to just talk life,” Bennett said. “I think Tom has a lot of experiences that I haven’t experienced, and I have some experiences that he hasn’t experienced. And I think just being fathers and being husbands and talking about life, I think that’s the greatest thing you can do with your teammate is to learn him as an individual.”

While their personalities may not seem like a match on the surface level, Bennett’s curiosity and Brady’s longevity create an opportunity for plenty of interesting conversations.