Mike Vrabel: Practice with Patriots brought back a lot of memories

AP

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel turned 45 on Wednesday and he got to turn the clock back as a birthday present.

Vrabel’s team hosted the Patriots for a joint practice and that meant Vrabel got to get in some jawing with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. That was a frequent occurrence at Patriots practices when Vrabel was playing for New England from 2001-2008 and taking part in the good-natured back and forth with Brady made it an enjoyable day for the Titans coach.

“It was fun. It brought back a lot of memories, just to be able to sit out there and have him make a play and he turns around and says, ‘Mikey, you know you better cover that. You guys need to do this,'” Vrabel said, via WEEI.com. “We had a lot of fun. We have a lot of respect for those guys and can learn a lot from them; how they practice and how they operate.”

Vrabel’s not that much older than Brady, but he’s been retired from playing since 2010 so he was limited to bantering with his former teammate while players much younger than both of them joined Brady on the playing field.