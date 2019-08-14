No substantive talks yet between Tony Romo, CBS

Getty Images

Like current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is entering a contract year. Unlike Prescott, Romo can’t be restricted by the franchise tag.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Romo and his current employer, CBS, have had “no substantive talks” on a new contract. Romo is signed through the 2019 season.

Romo wouldn’t talk about the situation; “I Bill Belichick contract talk,” Romo told Marchand.

CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus told Marchand that McManus expected Romo to remain at CBS “for a long time.” Absent a new contract in the next five months, however, Romo will become a broadcasting free agent.

Per Marchand, Romo currently earns in the “low-$3-million range.” Romo is believed to be looking for more than $8 million per year.

The top analysts spots at FOX and NBC are safely in the hands of Troy Aikman and Cris Collinsworth, respectively. If, however, ESPN decides to give up its annual, fruitless (to date) quest for Peyton Manning, the four-letter network could pivot to Romo, with perhaps an eight-figure offer.