Odell Beckham Jr. dealing with hip injury, expected back “pretty soon”

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in team drills Wednesday because of a hip injury. Coach Freddie Kitchens, though, indicated the injury isn’t serious.

“He’s got a little bit of something going on but we expect him back pretty soon,’’ Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Six times in 15 practices the Browns have held out Beckham for all or most of the 11-on-11 periods, according to Cabot. He did not play in the preseason opener.

Beckham skipped most of the voluntary offseason work after being traded from the Giants to the Browns.

The Browns, though, are unconcerned about Beckham getting up to speed and on the same page with Baker Mayfield.

“I think he’ll be ready to go mentally,’’ Kitchens said. “He’s ready to go mentally. We’ve got to wait and get him ready to go physically, but he’ll be there.”