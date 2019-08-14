Oren Burks doesn’t need surgery on pectoral injury

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Oren Burks thought he tore his pectoral muscle in the team’s preseason opener, but he got some good news about his outlook after visits with doctors.

Burks was told that he doesn’t need to have surgery to repair the injury, which he said was a hyperextension of the muscle. The linebacker said that diagnosis was a “blessing” because it leaves the door open for him to play during the 2019 season.

While there’s no set timetable for him to return, Burks said he’s taking it day by day and General Manager Brian Gutekunst sounded optimistic that it won’t be a long absence.

“I’m really hoping that Oren’s thing is going to be short term,” Gutekunst said, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “We’ll get him back here quicker than I think, but right now, I’d just kind of like to get through this next game and kind of see where we’re at, see where Oren’s at.”

Undrafted rookie Curtis Bolton has been filling in for Burks with the first-team defense with Ty Summers and James Crawford also on hand to fill in until Burks is given the green light to return.