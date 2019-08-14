Report: Vikings make Laquon Treadwell available

Getty Images

Laquon Treadwell is the fifth receiver — at best — on the depth chart and on the verge of bringing an unceremonious end to his Vikings’ career. So it should come as no surprise to anyone, including Treadwell, that the Vikings are shopping him, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The Vikings aren’t getting anything of significance for Treadwell, but they could recoup something along the lines of the fifth-round choice they gave up for Kaare Vedvik.

They could find interest.

Although Treadwell has only 56 receptions for 517 yards and a touchdown since the Vikings made him a first-round choice in 2016, Treadwell is due only $1.8 million in 2019.

The Vikings don’t need him.

They have Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs as their starters and Chad Beebe and Jordan Taylor as backups. So Treadwell is in a battle just to make the Vikings’ 53-player roster.

Last week, Treadwell said he is blocking out anything reported in the media, which, since he hasn’t done anything to elicit positive coverage, probably is a good idea.

“I really don’t really pay attention to the media,’’ Treadwell said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m just more on what’s going on in the building. … (The media is) a distraction. So I just put it on the distraction list.’’