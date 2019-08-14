Travis Kelce: Chiefs’ speedy receivers let us do “anything we want to do”

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is far from the fastest player in Kansas City, but he thinks he’ll benefit from the speed of the receivers around him.

Kelce was asked what the Chiefs’ offense can do with the speed of wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and rookie Mecole Hardman, and he answered, “Anything we want to do.”

“You name it. We’ve got 4.2, 4.3, maybe 4.1. I don’t know what Tyreek runs now. Who knows? We’ve got guys that can absolutely fly all over the field,” Kelce said, via ESPN. “Speed kills in this game. If you’ve got it, you’re in the advantage. We’re taking it up a level [from] years past. You can just tell from the coaches’ excitement to their attention to detail to how guys are reacting to their coaching. This team is going to be awesome. We’re going to have a lot of fun on the offensive side of the ball.”

The Chiefs’ offense was the best in the NFL last year, and there’s optimism in Kansas City that they’ll stay on top this year.