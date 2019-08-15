Aaron Rodgers sitting out tonight with back tightness

AP

Aaron Rodgers will miss tonight’s game against the Ravens with back tightness, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website reports.

Hodkiewiz called it a “precaution” and not a concern long term.

The Packers quarterback did not play in last week’s preseason opener, but head coach Matt LaFleur had planned to play all his offensive starters this week aside from Aaron Jones. Jones has hamstring tightness.

The first-team offense, minus Rodgers and Jones, is expected to play about a quarter.

Backup quarterbacks DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins all got snaps last week and all could see snaps again this week, especially with Rodgers not playing.