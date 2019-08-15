Ankle injury could knock Keenan Allen out for preseason

Getty Images

The Chargers may not have wide receiver Keenan Allen in a gameday lineup until Week One.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Allen injured his ankle at practice this week. The injury is not considered serious, but it may be enough to keep him out of the rest of the preseason.

Assuming he’s out against the Saints this week, that would likely mean a decision about the team’s third preseason game as starters rarely play the final game. That game will be in Seattle on August 24.

If there’s any doubt about his fitness, keeping him out until September seems like the prudent decision.