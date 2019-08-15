Browns, Colts scuffle their way through Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Many coaches have talked about preferring joint practices to preseason games because they give a chance for more situational work against another team than one can get in a game situation.

Having a more controlled situation only works if the players are under control, which Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton referenced earlier this week when explaining why he doesn’t like joint practices. Hilton said “every time you see them there’s fights breaking out” and Thursday’s joint session with the Browns won’t be changing Hilton’s mind.

The timelines of media members in Indianapolis for the workout were filled with reports of fights between the two AFC clubs. Colts running back Nyheim Hines and Browns linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong were involved in one of the bigger ones during a special teams period,

More than one of those reporters at the practice suggested calling the session early because every snap was being followed by pushing, shoving and/or punches being thrown. That didn’t happen and we’ll likely hear from both coaches about whether they felt they accomplished what they hoped in between breaking up scuffles.

The two sides will cool off and face off again in Saturday afternoon’s preseason game.