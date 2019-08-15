Case Keenum has big opportunity tonight

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Case Keenum has a big opportunity to solidify his grip on the starting quarterback job tonight.

Keenum is competing with Colt McCoy, who will not play tonight, and Dwayne Haskins, who struggled in the first preseason game. And if Keenum plays well tonight against the Bengals, it appears that he’ll be the strong favorite to win the job in the third preseason game, when coach Jay Gruden says he wants to make his decision.

The 31-year-old Keenum has been the primary starter for three different teams the last three seasons, starting nine games for the Rams in 2016, 14 games for the Vikings in 2017 and 16 games for the Broncos in 2018. It’s rare that one quarterback starts four years in a row for four different teams, but Keenum appears poised to do that in Washington.

That is, if he plays well tonight. A rough outing for Keenum could open the door to Haskins, if he plays well, or McCoy, if he gets healthy. But Keenum is heading into tonight’s game as the favorite to win a starting job on a fourth team, in a fourth consecutive year.