Christian Westerman considering retirement

Bengals guard Christian Westerman didn’t make the trip to Washington for tonight’s preseason game for personal reasons, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Dave Lapham announced on the Bengals radio broadcast that Westerman is considering retirement.

The Bengals waived offensive lineman Kent Perkins earlier this week after Perkins told the team he was considering retirement.

Westerman, 26, entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2016. He played two games in 2017 and 14 last season.

Westerman saw action on 96 offensive snaps and 52 on special teams in 2018.