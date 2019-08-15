Cody Kessler in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Eagles didn’t add a quarterback to the roster after Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist last week.

They’ll be asked about the possibility of adding another player behind Carson Wentz again this week.

Cody Kessler started Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars, but was pulled by the medical spotter to check for a concussion after taking a hit on the first drive of the game. The Eagles announced during the second half of the game that Kessler is now in the concussion protocol.

Sudfeld had surgery after his injury and is expected to miss six weeks while recovering. That would come right up against the start of the season and could impact the number of quarterbacks the team decides to keep. Kessler’s concussion may lead to a further shuffling of plans as rookie Clayton Thorson is now the only healthy quarterback other than Wentz.