Colin Kaepernick thanks Eric Reid, who has been criticizing the NFL/Jay-Z deal

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has yet to comment publicly on the wide-ranging deal struck by the NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, or on comments from Jay-Z that try to turn the page on Kaepernick’s protest-induced unemployment. But former teammate Eric Reid has spoken out on these issues, and Kaepernick approves.

“You never turned your back on me or the people, even when the nfl tried to silence your voice & the movement,” Kaepernick said in a tweet directed to Reid. “You’ve never flinched or wavered. I love you Brother! Let’s get it!”

Reid has pointed out the flaw in Jay-Z’s suggestion that he can either help “millions and millions of people, or . . . get stuck on Colin not having a job.” As Reid observes, it’s not an either/or proposition; millions can be helped and the wrong done to Kaepernick can be undone.

Jay-Z also said, “I think we’ve moved past kneeling.” Reid had a pointed reply to that.

In responses, Reid retweeted thisL “Jay-Z NEVER took a knee. The fact that he has the audacity to to say that, ‘I think that we’ve moved past kneeling,’ is ridiculous. He sacrificed NOTHING. In truth, he is actually capitalizing off of Kaepernick’s loss.”

The context makes it clear that Kaepernick is expressing appreciation for Reid’s public opposition to the NFL/Jay-Z deal. And if there was any doubt, Jemele Hill of The Atlantic reports that Jay-Z and Kaepernick spoke about the looming deal on Monday, and that “[i]t was not a good conversation.”

How could it have been a good conversation? Jay-Z is trying to separate the specific injustice done to Kaepernick from the broader injustice about which Kaepernick was protesting, ignoring the sacrifice Kaepernick made — the sacrifice he shouldn’t have had to make — in the name of whatever the broader goals and objectives are for Jay-Z.

I’m not doing this deal until Colin Kaepernick is on an NFL roster. That’s all Jay-Z had to say.

He’ll now end up having to say plenty more than he likely expected to have to say about a deal that was soft-launched on Tuesday through the selective release of quotes to specific media outlets and formally announced on Wednesday in a setting that looked kind of like an Old Navy commercial.

The official announcement came on the three-year anniversary of the first time Kaepernick protested during the anthem. That tone-deaf bit of timing fits well with the broader lack of #selfawareness regarding the disconnect between an arrangement that promotes the movement while ignoring the man who sparked it.

46 responses to “Colin Kaepernick thanks Eric Reid, who has been criticizing the NFL/Jay-Z deal

  2. 32 football training camps going on right now with about 2,880 players, yet you put up a story from a non-football player from years past.

    Shows where your priority is… definitely not “pro football” like your name implies.

  5. Are we forgetting that Colin took money from the NFL to drop his lawsuit? What happened to HIS principles?
    Since Colin took money from the NFL, what’s wrong with Jay-Z now getting into bed with them?

  6. Reids not wrong. I don’t care what side you’re on in the issue if you feel strongly about your viewpoint and someone just randomly shows up and starts talking on your behalf as if they have the right to do it you would feel the same way. This would be like some popular country singer making a deal with the NFL and then saying fans don’t care if people kneel anymore.

  7. Sorta highlights how morally bankrupt the whole “movement” thing is and was from it’s onset. It’s all about the money, honey.
    Ain’t nuttin new here.

  8. Kap is unemployed because he wants starter money and he is not a starting caliber quarterback. That is the reason. That is the only reason. Enough already. Plenty of players, like Kenny Stills, are still gainfully employed by the NFL. Give it a rest, Kap.

  9. We should never forget the man who sparked the “kneeling on your employer’s time” movement, Blaine Gabbert.

  10. Colin should learn something about capitalism. Jay Z knows what this deal is worth and could not care less about about what it means to some silly protest and a washed up never-was.

  11. It’s very possible that the NFL owners told Jay Z that the only dealbreaker was Kaepernick. In other wprds, they proposed a deal where he has the potential to make a mountain of money, but for that to happen he has to forget about Colin.

  13. WOW, since when was CK on the receiving end of injustice? He was a horrible QB who cant pass to save his life, who quit on his team. The quitter is now sad that no team wants to pay him money for his lackluster skills. Say you’ll enter the NFL as a running back and you might get offers, and stop demanding starting qb pay while you’re at it.

  14. “Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has yet to comment…”
    ——————————
    That would be FORMER Quarterback Colin Kaepernick. He hasn’t been a “Quarterback” since the end of the 2016 season.

  15. This movement kind of loses steam when they don’t acknowledge stuff that happened to police officers in Dallas and yesterday in Philly.

  16. Jay-Z is a hustler not an activist. Same with Beyoncé. It’s business before everything. What do you expect. He’s not a businessman He’s a Business mannnnnnnn. Jay sees himself and his family as future elite power players throughout entertainment. When Bobby Axelrod got denied an NFL Team on Billions the guy said it’s how people were knighted in America . Jay wants to get knighted.

  17. Jay z is already sounding like a team owner. He is part of the 1% what do you expect. Jay z cares about money and that’s it. Kap should be known better than trust jiggaman. Jay z has been screwing people over since the days of naz.

  18. Why should Jay-Z make sacrifices for Kap? The NFL is a sports entertainment business that requires viewers… if Kap has become so unlikable that he would cost teams/NFL viewers/money than why should they employ him? Kap sacrificed his own career to further his own POV and he has no one to blame for those consequences but himself.

  19. I agree with others. Kaps unemployed because he wanted starter money to be a backup. He was a flash in the pan, just like Vick was with the eagles. Once defences figured them out, and they couldn’t change their styles they were done

  22. We all know that if you kneel for the anthem you can’t get a job in the NFL any longer.
    ….Wait, what?? Eric Reid and others who kneeled are on NFL rosters???

    Oh….never mind.

  23. New guy here. Quick question. Are we talking about the guy whose averaged 177 passing yards per game over his career? The guy who went 1-10 in his last season, which by the way, was 3 years ago?

    I’m pretty sure we’re thinking of the same guy but these articles about him being a quarterback keep coming up.

  25. “Jay-Z NEVER took a knee. The fact that he has the audacity to to say that, ‘I think that we’ve moved past kneeling,’ is ridiculous. He sacrificed NOTHING. In truth, he is actually capitalizing off of Kaepernick’s loss.”

    I have no opinion about Jay-z but what he’s saying is accurate. He has never said he kneeled, when he said I think we’ve move passed kneeling he’s referring to the general public being over it and that any forward movement and progress isn’t going to come from kneeling.

  26. Entertainers who involve themselves in politics or social injustices really have no business in doing so. I don’t know when this trend of the public caring how Jay-Z, Beyonce, Alyissa Milano, Sean Penn etc feel about politics or societal issues matter? These entertainers are no more experts on the subjects than your local grocer or bartender.

    The fact that citizens of this county actually care what entertainers think simply shows the further dumbing down of our society.

  27. The fact that Reid has a job and Kap doens’t show that it’s not just the kneeling.
    In life to get a job here is the equation Value>headaches.
    If you have enough value they will put up with the headaches see Bell and AB. When the headaches or drama you bring outweighs the value see Dez and Tebow. Reid is not the poster child of kneeling either I understand so his drama is lower + his talent is greater.

  28. Would someone please explain to me how an NFL team can be forced to sign someone??? If none of the teams want him then there is nothing that can be done.

  32. “The fact that he has the audacity to to say that, ‘I think that we’ve moved past kneeling,’ is ridiculous. He sacrificed NOTHING. In truth, he is actually capitalizing off of Kaepernick’s loss.” ”
    ————————————

    What the heck has Kaepernick actually sacrificed? The only way he even got back on the field in SF was to redo his contract in a way that gave the Niners an out and that was BEFORE the anthem brouhaha. He was done like yesterday’s dinner, nothing but a short money backup slot awaited him at best. It’s all smoke and mirrors. His ‘sacrifice’ is a sham. I honestly feel bad for Reid and all the other folks that went down his rabbit hole, it’s going to be devastating for them when they finally figure out their Jesus is nothing more than a crossmaker.

  33. “I’m not doing this deal until Colin Kaepernick is on an NFL roster.”

    The NFL would have responded “Then we’re not doing it.”

  34. Jay Z is working with the NFL and it’s players. He shouldn’t have to answer any questions about Kapernick. He hasn’t been an NFL player for years…

  35. The NFL is responsible for creating more Black Millionaire’s than any other entity in the history of world. We’re talking multi-generational wealth that will help Black Americans earn equal power in this Country. Why would Jay Z NOT take this deal?

    Seriously, because of the NFL people like the Eric Reid can ensure that his children and grandchildren leave College debt free and with the financial security to take risks that create wealth. Instead of taking a safe job to make sure we can make ends meet. It would be crazy for Jay Z to turn down this opportunity.

  36. You’re right Reid, JayZ is capitalizing, just like Kaep capitalized off people who ACTUALLY HAS INJUSTICES HAPPEN from the NFL and Nike.

  38. No Jamele, Kaep didn’t HAVE to make any sacrifices. If he had played football and tried to get better, he’d still have a job today. Making his “social injustice” about himself and kneeling was a terrible move. Work on “social injustices” on your own time and leave the NFL out if it.

  39. I’m not doing this deal until Colin Kaepernick is on an NFL roster. That’s all Jay-Z had to say.

    —-

    No, that’s what a short-sighted, overly emotional person would say. As much as people want to believe the myths change doesn’t happen in the streets protesting. It happens by inflitrating the system and changing it, which is what Jay-Z has moved on to doing if he does become an owner one day. Kaepernick paid the price, but who is going to do anything about it outside of the system? The current owners don’t care. So if you want them to care, become one and make it happen.

  40. Reid needs to realize that in order to take steps forward, you need to get up off your knee. This will bring engagement between people and hopefully educate more than Kap or Reid seem to be able to do on their own. This is a good move, during a time when a move was needed.

  41. Kap is a joke, he was never political until he lost his job and was exposed for being an average QB. He knew he was going to get cut so he made this political.

  42. namingrights says:
    August 15, 2019 at 2:13 pm
    The fact that Reid has a job and Kap doens’t show that it’s not just the kneeling.
    In life to get a job here is the equation Value>headaches.
    If you have enough value they will put up with the headaches see Bell and AB. When the headaches or drama you bring outweighs the value see Dez and Tebow. Reid is not the poster child of kneeling either I understand so his drama is lower + his talent is greater.
    ———————-
    Total and complete deflection on so many levels. Just face it “some” people are comfortable…almost “see I told you so” expecting the so called drama of an AB or LB. Kaep, by taking a knee brought drama to your consciousness. To something that was real people in this country still don’t want to face. As far as the conflict with Jayz…all things involving money vs. humanity go…..so goes prophecy.

  43. the dude got beat out by blain gabbert, then walked away from a NFL contract. tell me again how its everybody elses fault in the whole world and not his?

  45. Through all this conversation and controversy, What is rarely mentioned is police shootings which means one of two things, it was never about police shootings, or the way they went about detracted from the issue rather than putting more focus on the issue.

  46. Let’s just get this straight, Kap sacrifices NOTHING until he was benched for POOR play, then he sacrificed his self esteem by trying to cover his poor judgments with this “protest”. it is a protest now but it wasn’t when Kap first knelt. you media types need to quit glorifying a one year wonder QB

