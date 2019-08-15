Colts WR Reece Fountain carted off with leg immobilized

Getty Images

Thursday’s joint practice between the Browns and Colts was halted for one of the worst scenes in the sport.

Colts wide receiver Reece Fountain went down during a drill and reports from the practice indicate he was screaming in pain while grabbing at his left leg. Medical personnel attended to Fountain as other players took a knee and Colts head coach Frank Reich and owner Jim Irsay both came on the field to talk to the wideout.

Fountain eventually had his leg immobilized before being loaded onto a cart for a ride to the back.

Colts beat writers noted that Fountain has been having a strong camp in his bid to make the 53-man roster. The 2018 fifth-round pick played one game as a rookie and caught five passes for 63 yards in the team’s preseason opener.

UPDATE 5:37 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Fountain dislocated and fractured his ankle. He’s expected to have surgery right away.