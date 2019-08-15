Corey Liuget visiting Cardinals

Getty Images

Before free agency started in March, we put together a list of the top 100 free agents in the league and many of those players found jobs in the first days of the new league year.

Those that lingered were snapped up one by one with only a few still on the board by the time the draft rolled around in April. There are only two still on the board right now and the higher ranked of the pair is taking a visit on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive lineman Corey Liuget is meeting with the Cardinals. Liuget has also visited the Jaguars, Seahawks and Giants over the course of the offseason.

Liuget was a 2011 first-round pick by the Chargers and has spent his entire career with the team. He was limited to six games last year by a PED suspension and a torn quad, but would give the Cardinals an experienced piece to deploy up front if the two sides reach agreement on a deal.