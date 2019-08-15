Derek Carr more comfortable in Year 2 with Jon Gruden

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr believes his second season playing for coach Jon Gruden will be significantly better than the first.

Carr told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that Gruden’s offense is a tough one to command, but Carr now feels prepared to do it.

“Year 2, we’re having different level of conversations,” Carr said. “I have two offseasons under my belt, almost two training camps under my belt, I have a full year of experience under my belt, of knowing what checks he wants, what he wants me to get to, what his thought process is on third-and-short, on second-and-short, I know what routes he wants me checking to versus different looks. I’m doing my best just to execute this difficult offense. There’s just so much on the quarterback’s plate that it’s different from some of the other systems that I’ve been in.”

After a disappointing season in his return to Oakland, Gruden is counting on Carr being ready to play a lot better than he did last year.