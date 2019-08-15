Derek Carr more comfortable in Year 2 with Jon Gruden

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 15, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr believes his second season playing for coach Jon Gruden will be significantly better than the first.

Carr told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that Gruden’s offense is a tough one to command, but Carr now feels prepared to do it.

“Year 2, we’re having different level of conversations,” Carr said. “I have two offseasons under my belt, almost two training camps under my belt, I have a full year of experience under my belt, of knowing what checks he wants, what he wants me to get to, what his thought process is on third-and-short, on second-and-short, I know what routes he wants me checking to versus different looks. I’m doing my best just to execute this difficult offense. There’s just so much on the quarterback’s plate that it’s different from some of the other systems that I’ve been in.”

After a disappointing season in his return to Oakland, Gruden is counting on Carr being ready to play a lot better than he did last year.

8 responses to “Derek Carr more comfortable in Year 2 with Jon Gruden

  2. Man, listening to Carr talk for five minutes you can tell he doesn’t have the mental capacity for an offense like Gruden’s. 4-12

  4. in 6 seasons this will only be his 2nd time having the same play caller 2 years in a row. should be interesting.

  7. Outsiders really don’t understand. When Carr was confident and slinging the ball, he was an MVP candidate (and I’m fairly sure would have won had he not been injured X-Mas 2016). Hasn’t really been the same since.

    We all thought upgrading Musburger in 2017 was a great idea (as he was holding the offense back). No so much. Now in a Gruden offense and a veteran of the league and Gru’s system, with all the added weapons and an upgrade at RT, Carr should return to form.

    It’s pretty apparent they gave him the keys and he’s really taken ownership of the team. He told Sal in the full interview that he and Gruden planned to be contenders together for 10 years.

    We’ll see. I think we can all agree it’s a very pivotal year for Derek.

  8. 2018 was very tough on Carr, there is no argument there. He really did struggle himself to start the year, but he made strides along the way and had a much better second half.

    One problem no one talks about is as he was getting better, the team around him got a lot worse: they traded Cooper, lost Marshawn Lynch, had to play the 2 rookie tackles, both guards got injured towards the end of the year, Jordy Nelson was just a shell of himself by the end, etc.

    This year not only is it his second year in the system, but the talent level around him and the depth of the team is just night and day. He really should have a good season, I think everything is in place for that to happen.

