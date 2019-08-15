Effort emerges to create separate union for running backs

The NFL’s current compensation system does not fairly compensate running backs. An effort has been launched to change that.

Via Bloomberg.com, a petition has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board to create a separate union for NFL running backs.

In a petition dated August 6, the International Brotherhood of Professional Running Backs identifies Veronica Patton as the executive director of the group. The petition, which technically seeks clarification of the broader NFLPA bargaining unit, explains that the “rookie wage contract is economically harmful to workers in skill group (RB), but advantageous to players in skill group (QB),” and that the “current one-size fits all” approach to NFL players is “inappropriate.”

There’s definitely a point to all of this. Running backs have shorter careers, they incur far more physical abuse than most other positions, and the rookie wage structure often results in the best years of a running back’s career happening before they have a chance to renegotiate their deals or to hit free agency.

The NFL and NFL Players Association will have the ability to oppose this, and they surely will. And at some point, the IBPRB will have to persuade running backs to break away from the NFLPA.

Maybe some of them will. There’s a pervasive sense among running backs and the agents who represent them that the men who play the position have different circumstances than other players, and that they are not treated fairly in variety of ways, up to and including the rule that protects pro football’s free farm system by forcing players to wait three years after high school to join the NFL.

Of all players, running backs are the best suited to jump to the NFL after one (or no) years of college. Maybe wiping out that rule as to running backs will be the first order of business for the IBPRB, if/when the effort prevails.

17 responses to “Effort emerges to create separate union for running backs

  3. Seems like this would be an issue for the NFLPA to handle in the next CBA. The problem I see is that forcing running backs to be paid more on the rookie wage scale would cause running backs to be drafted later. If you’re deciding between a RB and a TE or something, you’re more likely to draft the cheaper position.

  4. I am sure the knuckle draggers on here will be quick to attack with their super hot “they get paid millions to play a game” take. But failure to address this unintended consequence of the rookie pay scale and free agency rules will eventually negatively affect the game. Running back play will decline because the best athletes simply won’t play there anymore.

    Of course, changing the rule so that running backs only can skip college or enter the draft sooner would also affect the game because then ALL the best athletes will want to play RB.

  6. Half the players are gutless and will cave if it costs them one dollar. The other half are too stupid to understand the issues. You aren’t dealing with a Mensa convention.

  7. Sorry but the game has changed.

    RB’s do have a short life in the NFL so I can see that point of the discussion. But it is what it is. More players can fill in at RB than other “Skilled Positions” and produce…so just how much can a new union have leverage wise?

    Just saying it is a shame when you earn only 4 -5 million a year verses a WR who earns 10 _ 16 million a year…

    I have no clue what it must be like… the feeling of disparity when it comes to millions… it is so terrible, that I can’t wrap my head around it all….

    yeah right …play the game earn your money..then save wisely.. don’t flaunt it away on 3-4 homes, 5-6 $75 – $100 K cars and learn to live for the future and not today…Anyone who earns 10 million over 4 years should never…never be broke 15 years from now. Live within a nice set of means and values.. you will be fine long term….

  8. “Of all players, running backs are the best suited to jump to the NFL after one (or no) years of college. Maybe wiping out that rule as to running backs will be the first order of business for the IBPRB, if/when the effort prevails.”
    Who is going to determine who is a rb and who isnt? Especially if you say you don’t have to spend time in college and your rookie contract will end up better if your a rb what happens then when a player decides to classify himself as a rb to avoid going to college and get the better pay and he gets drafted and is put at receiver? Or he ends up a return man? Especially coming out of high school players don’t always end up playing the position they assume since high school to division 1 football is a big jump. Seems like a convoluted mess.

  10. Long overdue. The whole rookie wage scale is rigged against running backs and it compounds their problem because less running backs become marquis players with influence over NFLPA and rule changes.
    Elite runningbacks fresh out of college are some of the most dominant players in the game, Alvin Kamara or Saquan Barkley. A couple years ago Leonard Fournette and Todd Gurley were the truth. Any team would pay them $10M+ easy but instead theyre locked into $2M or less contracts. And they have to wear themselves out to chase that contract at 26 or so when they might be washed up.
    Introduce a buyout clause on rookie contracts effective after year 1. See how many people put $20M on the table for Saquan and tell the Giants to match it.

  11. GREED! Will eventually kill the NFL, not from just running backs, but owners, players, unions and agents. Everyone wants top dollar at their position, even if they are just average. I get both sides of the argument. Something has to give though.

  13. I truly enjoy reading stories like these where people think they know the true value of something and are wrong.

    Gurley did not reset the market. His contract is a unicorn; its one a kind and impossible to find.

    A market exists when someone is willing to pay your asking price. A liquid market exists when there is more than one bidder. This suggests that the true value of a running back is not the most money ONE team will pay, but what multiple teams will pay for the next best alternative.

    In this case, the next best alterative is generally one or two rookies — a new running back union is not likely to solve that problem unless they can prevent college kids from accepting that first job paying millions of dollars. Not very likely.

    Here’s a radical thought: determine contract length, by the number of plays or touches. For example, Zeke signs a contract for 3 years or 600 carries / receptions whichever comes first. This system discourages teams from overusing productive players and gives players an early out if are great and play a lot.

  14. I don’t think this idea would work. The fact is that teams don’t pay top dollar for running backs and won’t start to simply because another union is involved. The union creates the framework for negotiates, but the marketplace will always set the price as a function of supply and demand. The fact is that NFL teams have figured out that you can be just a productive with a few mid-tier running backs at a reduced combined cost than if you pay one of the top 5 running backs. The last 5 super bowl winners were as follows:

    2019 – New England – Sony Michel
    2018 – Philadelphia – Jay Ajayi
    2017 – New England – LeGarrette Blount
    2016 – Denver – C.J. Anderson
    2015 – New England – Starting RB – Sony Michel

    Not one of those names would be considered a star running back and none of them were paid as a top tier running back, I don’t think they were even top 10! In order for running backs to demand premium rates they need to point to their impact in winning superbowls, and that just isn’t what recent history has shown. Why pay a RB $15 million a year when you can have one of those 5 backs making something like 20 – 25% of that and win the whole thing.

  15. Just do away with the 5th year option on RBs. It’s not going to cost owners any money, it just means that instead of overpaying $28 million for a guy like Kirk Cousins now you might only be able to over pay him in the neighborhood of $20-25 million. NFL salaries are a zero sum game, when one guy gets more it takes away money/cap space that could have gone to someone else

  17. Oh cry me a river.

    This has nothing to do with length of careers. The position has become devalued as the game has evolved into more of a passing offense. It’s not a ground and pound game any longer as it was in the 60’s and 70’s. Teams aren’t going to shell out big money for lots of years for a RB. All these new rule changes favoring the offense in the passing game will most likely keep it as a passing game. At least for the foreseeable future as we can tell right now.

    You can get running backs in the later rounds now that can be good serviceable players at that position. It’s just the way the game is. Makes more sense to put your money into other positions starting with a good QB. Maybe it would be different and probably would be if teams weren’t dealing with a salary cap.

Leave a Reply

