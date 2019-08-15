ESPN hires Jack Del Rio for television and radio work

Getty Images

Jack Del Rio has another job.

And if he brings his ax this time, it will be must-see TV.

ESPN announced the hiring of the former Jaguars and Raiders head coach to its gargantuan stable of former players and coaches, announcing that he’ll appear on “NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and more.”

“Jack was highly successful as a player and coach,” ESPN vice president Seth Markman He sees the game from both perspectives, and he doesn’t shy away from sharing his honest opinion. He will be a great addition to our ESPN team.”

Del Rio had a 93-94 record in 12 seasons as a head coach, but deserves credit for for posting three 11-plus-win seasons and playoff appearances, while working for organizations not known for great stability.

He played 11 seasons in the league with the Saints, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Vikings, collecting over 1,000 tackles.

The last we heard from him, he was distancing himself from the Jaguars’ decision to draft Blaine Gabbert (which you can’t really blame him for, though he suspected us of ulterior motives).