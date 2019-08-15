Fletcher Cox still not practicing, says he’s in good place

Getty Images

Fletcher Cox still isn’t practicing. That’s not a reason to panic, however, according to him.

The Eagles’ All-Pro defensive tackle still hasn’t practiced after offseason foot surgery, and he hasn’t been spotted on the side rehab field with other recovering players lately.

But he said he’s merely following the plan developed this offseason to bring him back from his playoff foot injury.

“I’m in a good position,” Cox said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Following the plan, man. We came up with a plan months ago to get me where I need to be and right now everything is playing out good. No setbacks. I’m feeling pretty good.

Cox would only say that he’s on schedule, though he offered no specifics as to whether he’d be ready for the regular season opener which is less than a month away.

“In the position I’m in, there’s no reason to get the itch to get back out there [too quickly],” he said. “I felt that way since I had the surgery. I’m going to take my time and get healthy and do whatever [the trainers] want me to do, and that’s what I’m doing.”

He’s coming off a strong season, and he said he only needs a week of practice to get ready for the regular season. So until Cox is inside that timeframe, he says there’s no need to worry.