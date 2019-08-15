For the rest of August, coaches need to throw the red flag early, often on PI plays

Getty Images

During last week’s 16 preseason games, NFL coaches threw the red flag only 14 times to challenge pass interference calls and non-calls. That’s not nearly enough to help NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron work out the kinks necessary to have the procedure ready for three weeks from tonight, when the Bears host the Packers to start the regular season.

So for the next 48 preseason games, coaches should throw the red flags. Over and over again. For every pass interference call of non-call, whoever was on the wrong side of the ruling on the field should activate the process.

While it may slow down the preseason contests, it will help everyone better understand how replay review of pass interference will work. Most importantly, it will help the league office and the Competition Committee spot any issues or wrinkles that need to be addressed before the season begins.

And it’s always better to make adjustments before the regular season starts. Last year’s reduction to an overly aggressive application of the roughing-the-passer rule from the first few weeks of the season was needed, but it also diminished the integrity of the season, because some games were played with one standard, and most games were played with another standard.

For replay review of pass interference, the best approach will be to figure out whatever adjustments need to be made before Week One. To aid in that objective, coaches need to be willing to throw the red flag as often as they can over the next three weeks of preseason games — assuming of course they can find it.