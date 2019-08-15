Jets sit RT Brandon Shell due to knee injury

Getty Images

The Jets went into Thursday night’s game against the Falcons knowing they would have three starting offensive linemen out of the lineup.

A fourth starter was scratched just before the game. The Jets announced that right tackle Brandon Shell is dealing with a knee injury.

It’s not known how long Shell will be out, but that makes three injured linemen with left guard Kelechi Osemele and right guard Brian Winters out at the moment. Center Ryan Kalil is the other missing starter and is continuing to work his way into football shape after signing a couple of weeks ago.

The missing linemen didn’t hamper the Jets on their first drive as Sam Darnold went 3-of-4 for 41 yards and Ty Montgomery ran for 25 yards and a touchdown. The protection was shakier on the next two possessions, which both ended with punts before Darnold gave way to Trevor Siemian in the second quarter.