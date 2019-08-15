Jets miss another extra point

Getty Images

Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed two extra points in the team’s first preseason game and told the team he’d be retiring the next day.

The Jets signed Taylor Bertolet to fill the hole at kicker, but he’s off to a bad start.

Bertolet, who was also with the Jets last summer, missed an extra point after a one-yard Ty Montgomery touchdown run in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game in Atlanta.

The Jets were reportedly one of the team’s interested in trading for Kaare Vedvick before the Ravens dealt him to the Vikings this week. That option is no longer available, but any further misses from Bertolet on Thursday will likely lead to calls for the Jets to explore some other ones before their next preseason outing.