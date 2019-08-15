Judge orders domestic violence complaint against Kamrin Moore be dropped

Getty Images

The Giants suspended safety Kamrin Moore after he was arrested on domestic violence charges last month, but Moore’s path back to the field may be open this week.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that a New Jersey judge ordered the domestic violence complaint against Moore be dropped and that an order of protection barring Moore from contacting the alleged victim be lifted because the claims cannot be substantiated. Moore’s lawyer had argued at the time of his client’s arrest that the charges were without merit and called the ruling a “vindication.”

Moore was charged with third-degree aggravated assault after a woman he was dating came to his house and found Moore with another woman. The two women began fighting with Moore watching and then allegedly stepping on the neck of the alleged victim and punching her.

Moore is in his second season with the Giants. There’s no word on when or if he will be back to the team.