Julio Jones impressed that rookie cornerback Jordan Miller always wants to cover him

If you’re a rookie trying to make an NFL team, you don’t want to get beaten regularly in practice. But Falcons rookie cornerback Jordan Miller is willing to risk that.

Miller, a fifth-round draft pick, has been trying to get lined up against Julio Jones every day in drills. Miller wants to challenge himself against the best, even if that means losing some matchups, and Jones is impressed by that.

“Jordan, his confidence is through the roof,” Jones said, via ESPN. “He’s one of those guys you have to keep beating because he’s going to keep coming back. I love his attitude. I love everything about him, the way he approaches the game, everything. And it’s rare that you see that in a younger guy. They try to feel things out. But him, since Day 1, he pulled me to the side one day, he was like, ‘I want to cover you. I want to get better.’ So for him to even have that mentality, that’s very impressive.”

Miller said Jones has been accommodating about going up against him in practice.

“He was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re going to see how fast I go and how hard I go.’ And then I was like, ‘I’m excited to see it,’ because putting my game against his, it’s not going to do anything but help me defend anyone,” Miller said.

Like any rookie would, Miller is losing some battles with Jones. But he would rather lose in training camp than when the games count.