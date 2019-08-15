Kyler Murray has forgettable night in going 3-for-8

AP

Kyler Murray played 10 plays in his one drive in the preseason opener and earned good reviews. He played more Thursday but likely isn’t going to like anything he put on tape against the Raiders.

The Cardinals rookie went 3-for-8 for 12 yards and had one rush for 4 yards, while committing three penalties and taking two sacks, including one for a safety.

During Murray’s 14 plays over four series, the Cardinals gained 12 total yards and two first downs.

Oakland held a 26-0 lead over Arizona when Brett Hundley replaced Murray with 4:21 remaining in the second quarter. Hundley threw a 40-yard touchdown on his first attempt.

Former Cardinals quarterback Mike Glennon, Derek Carr‘s backup, is 9-of-11 for 148 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders blitzed Murray on the final three plays of Murray’s night. Murray’s final play resulted in a sack by safety Lamarcus Joyner. As Murray tried to avoid the hit, he slid back into the end zone for a safety.

It was that kind of night for the No. 1 overall pick.

In the first quarter, Murray was called for a false start for clapping his hands, causing the Raiders to jump. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury asked officials for an explanation afterward and ESPN showed him explaining what he heard to his quarterbacks.

Former NFL officiating supervisor Dean Blandino questioned the penalty.

“There is no prohibition against clapping,” Blandino explained on Twitter. “You just can’t do anything abrupt to try and draw the defense offside. The action has to be smooth and deliberate. They are calling it very tight on him. I didn’t think what he was doing was abrupt.”