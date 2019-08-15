Malcolm Butler is “past” his Super Bowl benching

AP

Malcolm Butler can joke about it now.

With Bill Belichick’s team in town for a joint practice, the Titans defensive back revisited his benching in Super Bowl LII while he still was a member of the Patriots.

The Patriots mysteriously sat Butler, who played only a single special teams snap against the Eagles despite New England being unable to stop Nick Foles.

“Nah, no regrets at all,” Butler said, via Andrew Callahan of masslive.com, before joking. “I graded out 99 percent on my punt return rep. So it was great, man.”

Butler signed a five-year, $61.5 million contract with Tennessee in the 2018 offseason following his unceremonious good-bye from the Patriots.

“I enjoyed my time there, and everything happens for a reason, and I’m still happy,” Butler said. “I’m still in the NFL. I still have great relationships with those guys, so it’s all good.”

Butler, who played 98 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps in the 2017 regular season, wouldn’t take the bait when pressed further about his benching.

“Where the hoodie at? You gotta go ask him,” Butler said of Belichick. “That’s the past, man, and I’m past that, and I’ll see you on Saturday.”