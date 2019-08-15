Mike Vrabel: If that’s a fight to you, you’ve never been in a fight

AP

The team website called it a “brawl.” Others watching the Titans-Patriots joint practices called the incident between Stephon Gilmore and A.J. Brown a “little fight” and a “fracas.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who helped break it up, disagreed with the word “fight” that started with Gilmore and Brown before Devin McCourty, Jonathan Jones and Corey Davis joined in.

“If that’s a fight to you, man, you’ve never been in a fight,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said after practice, via NFL.com. “We just don’t want any punches thrown.”

No punches were thrown, with only some shoving between the Patriots defensive backs and the Titans receivers.

“I’m going to make sure we do [joint practices] with people that we trust, that aren’t sharing information and practice the same way we do, and believe in competing hard and finishing by not throwing punches,” Vrabel said. “I understand that it’s competitive. They’re pro football players. We want them to be really competitive.

“Is there going to be pushing and shoving? Yeah, I would figure there would be. But can they play with enough composure to break it up like they do in a game and go back? There’s pushing and shoving in every game, and if you don’t throw a punch they’re going to let you go back into the huddle.”