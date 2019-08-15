Nick Foles, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Fournette aren’t playing tonight

Getty Images

Nick Foles won’t play against his former team tonight.

The Jaguars announced the players not expected to play against the Eagles, with Foles, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Fournette headlining the stars on the list.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week he was targeting the third preseason game for Foles’ debut. The Jaguars are without three key offensive linemen with left tackle Cam Robinson just off the physically unable to perform list and left guard Andrew Norwell and right tackle Jawaan Taylor dealing with injuries.

Robinson, Norwell and Taylor will not play tonight, so that played into Marrone’s decision to sit Foles.

The other players the Jaguars don’t expect to play are: CB A.J. Bouye, WR Dede Westbrook, WR Chris Conley, WR Tyre Brady, S Cody Davis, CB D.J. Hayden, RB Ryquell Armstead, S Ronnie Harrison, LB Myles Jack, DE Lerentee McCray, LB Quincy Williams, C Brandon Linder, TE Charles Jones, WR Marqise Lee (PUP), and LB Jake Ryan (active/non-football injury).