Panthers impressed by Tremaine Edmunds in joint practices

Panthers coach Ron Rivera extolled the virtues of joint practices after working with the Bills this week by calling them invaluable “as far as coaching tools.”

They also provide a chance to get a close look at players from the other team and one of the Bills caught Rivera’s eye this week. Rivera called second-year linebacker Tremaine Edmunds “an impressive young man.”

“It was kind of neat first-hand to watch him,” Edmunds said, via WGR550.com. “We ran a screen against them. It looked like it was going to pick up some pretty good yardage, and he was able to break through and run it down and keep it about four yards. I think the young man is on his way to being one of those types of players that can be with a team for 10-12 years and be an impact guy for a long time.”

Edmunds is playing for Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who used to run the Panthers defense with Luke Kuechly in a leading role. Kuechly did well for himself in that role and he believes Edmunds can do the same for Buffalo.

“He’s big, he’s athletic, he runs, he’s long, he’s like the perfect body type for this defense,” Kuechly said, via WKBW. “McDermott’s got a great defense and I think he’s gonna thrive in it.”

Edmunds said he can pick things up from watching tape of Kuechly in McDermott’s defense, but that he’s working to become his “own player” by synthesizing things from a variety of places. If that player winds up being anything like Kuechly, the Bills will be quite pleased with how things have turned out.