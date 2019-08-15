Patrick Mahomes likeness to be on hood of NASCAR Xfinity Series car

Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will see himself potentially colliding frequently with others this weekend.

And not just during the team’s preseason game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

The reigning league MVP will have his likeness emblazoned on the hood of Gary Gaulding’s No. 08 Chevrolet for Friday night’s Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The reason for Mahomes finding himself on the hood of a stock car is part of a promotion of Donruss’s 2019 football cards in tandem with Panini America.

Following the race, the hood will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to support Mahomes’ “15 and Mahomies” charity.

Bristol is a high-banked half mile short track that frequently sees close racing and a lot of cars bumping into each other as 38 cars try to squeeze around the circuit. So the hood may not look quite as pristine at the end of the race as it does now.