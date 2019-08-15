Police cameras show Cardinals COO slurring, stumbling during DUI arrest

Getty Images

Cardinals Chief Operating Officer Ron Minegar was slurring his speech, contradicting himself about how much he’d had to drink and struggling to walk in a straight line during a field sobriety test as he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Video of the arrest released by police show Minegar was asked after he was pulled over how much he’d had to drink. Minegar slurred his words as he said, “Three, four drinks.”

But later during the arrest, Minegar denied saying that.

“I didn’t tell you that at all,” he said. “I had two drinks.”

When officers asked Minegar to walk in a straight line, he began to do so but then stumbled and said, “I can’t do it.”

Minegar refused to take a breathalyzer.

An officer asked Minegar if he works for the Cardinals and he confirmed he does, as their COO. The Cardinals called Minegar’s actions “inexcusable,” and nothing in the video contradicts that conclusion.