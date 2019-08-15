Report: Taylor Lewan suspension appeal to be heard August 22

Getty Images

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan now knows exactly when his appeal of a four-game suspension will be heard.

According to PaulKuharsky.com., Lewan’s appeal will be heard at 11 a.m. CT on August 22.

Lewan proactively announced he was facing a potential suspension three weeks ago for testing positive for ostarine, which is a banned substance under the league’s PED policy. He also took a polygraph test in an attempt to show that he hadn’t knowingly taken the substance.

Regardless, if Lewan’s appeal can’t show fault with the test itself it is unlikely to succeed. The simple fact that the substance was in Lewan’s system remains his responsibility whether he knowingly or unknowingly ingested it. The Titans should known soon after the appeal whether or not they’ve have their starting left tackle for the first month of the season or not.