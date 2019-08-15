Ron Rivera: Joint practices as valuable as preseason games

Getty Images

With the perpetual debate about the appropriate amount of preseason games (the correct answer is between some-I-guess and way-less-than-four), Ron Rivera has his own idea.

The Panthers coach suggested that joint practices, like the ones he just completed with the Bills in advance of Friday’s game, are better for preparing a team.

“I would do a mix of them if I could,” Rivera said, via Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer. “If you can get two teams together focused on working and developing, then you can help each other out a lot.”

His perspective is interesting, since he played in the days of two-a-days and much longer camps, and he said the demands are different now.

“Training camp used to be where you had to bring everybody [someplace] and get them into shape. Now they’re in shape and it’s about managing [the balance of practice and injury risk].

“I’m not sure that playing as many [preseason] games is as important as it used to be. But things like [joint practices] are invaluable, as far as coaching tools.”

For one thing, starters actually get extended work in joint practices, unlike a lot of these preseason epics the NFL is charging their poor fans full fare for. And because coaches can control the environment (with agreed-upon stipulations like no contact for quarterbacks or certain other players, and no tolerating fighting), there’s a chance to let things develop without as much fear. But there’s still an increased intensity that’s natural when an opponent is introduced.

Until owners can replace the revenue, it’s hard to imagine them giving up an extra gate, but Rivera’s not the first coach to suggest that far fewer preseason games are necessary to get a team for the regular season.