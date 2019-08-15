Sacks, drops mar Matt Ryan’s preseason debut

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said in late July that the team’s offensive line was a “work in progress” after a series of additions to the group during the offseason.

It looked like there’s still work to do as Ryan made his preseason debut against the Jets on Thursday night. Ryan was sacked three times and pressured on several other dropbacks over four series of work. Quinnen Williams provided one of those pressures when he bowled over guard Jamon Brown on one play and the Jets first-round pick also drew a holding penalty on Jake Williams on another rush.

When Ryan was able to throw, he looked sharp but his receivers weren’t quite as good. Russell Gage, Brian Hill and Justin Hardy all dropped passes with Hill and Hardy’s drops coming on consecutive throws into the end zone.

Ryan was 10-of-14 for 118 yards overall and will likely get more playing time in next week’s game as the Falcons try to polish up some of the rough spots from Thursday.