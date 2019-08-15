Sean McVay: We have a “positive problem” with cornerback depth

Getty Images

The next couple of weeks will see teams making decisions about which players will wind up on their 53-man rosters for the first week of the regular season and we’ll likely see trades as teams with good depth at one position hook up for deals with those lacking the same strength in numbers.

One such trade may involve the Rams dealing a cornerback. The team brought back their top four corners from last season and drafted David Long in the third round, which gives them a pretty clear framework for the group. They also have seen good things from Darious Williams, Kevin Peterson and others, which leaves head coach Sean McVay feeling good about how things are shaping up.

“I think it’s a positive problem for us with the depth that we do have,” McVay said, via TheAthletic.com.

Teams are always in the market for cornerback help and some — like the Jets — will be feeling the need more acutely than others. Should one of the players down the depth chart for the Rams strike the fancy of a team in that latter group, the abundance of depth could lead to an asset that helps the team down the road.