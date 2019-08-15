Titans and Patriots fight during joint workout

Getty Images

A day ago, Titans coach Mike Vrabel was engaged in some friendly trash talk with former teammate Tom Brady.

Today, he had to break up an actual fight.

According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website, a “brawl” including 15 to 20 players broke out, which Vrabel and Titans General Manager Jon Robinson ran in to break up.

Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com called it a “pretty good dustup,” which escalated after Titans rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown “remained locked up” with Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore after the run play.

Without seeing video of it, it’s hard to know how bad it actually was, but the fact the coach and G.M. had to run into the pile says something.

Most coaches try to limit such events ahead of time, as Panthers coach Ron Rivera did this week in advance of his work with the Bills, calling such fights “bulls—.”