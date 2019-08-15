Tom Brady on going into coaching: Hell no

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been having a good time with former teammate Mike Vrabel at this week’s joint practices with the Titans and that continued on Thursday.

Brady presented Vrabel with a trophy engraved with the score of the Titans’ win over the Patriots last season and said after the session that it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to share what the Titans head coach said in response. Brady may get another chance to face Vrabel’s team before his playing days are done, but no one should expect them to square off from opposing sidelines.

Brady was asked during Thursday’s session with reporters if he sees himself following in Vrabel’s footsteps once his career is over.

“Oh hell no, I’m never coaching. Playing is enough for me,” Brady said, via NBCSportsBoston.com.

Given his family, two decades of quarterback salaries, off-field business interests and the pressures involved in coaching, the answer is not a particularly surprising one but anyone who might have been wondering now has their answer.