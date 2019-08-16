Aaron Rodgers expected to practice Sunday

Getty Images

The back tightness that kept Aaron Rodgers from playing Thursday night won’t keep him sidelined for long.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers quarterback is expected to return to practice Sunday when the Packers resume work.

“Yeah, that’s the plan, but you know, a lot of it is going to be predicated on how he feels,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think he feels better, but we’ll see Sunday.”

The Packers actually planned to play Rodgers a quarter last night (for some reason), but the team decided to keep him out as a precaution. Since there’s little chance he’d play in the preseason finale, next week’s game in Winnipeg would be his only chance to play in the preseason.

Rodgers only played seven snaps in the preseason last year, but that was an in offense he knew (even if he might have hated it sometimes). This year, he and LaFleur are building a relationship, so a little work might be helpful before the start of the regular season.