Bengals impressed with “cool and calm” Ryan Finley

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 16, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
Bengals rookie quarterback Ryan Finley got his chance with the second offense last night, and turned in another performance that could help him earn the backup job.

The fourth-round pick finished the night against Washington 20-of-26 for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

He was very cool and calm. We’ve got a lot of confidence with him in there,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said , via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I thought he did a nice job.”

Finley’s stat line included completing his first eight passes, as he led a 12-play, 93-yard touchdown drive upon entering the game, after the starters managed two punts and an interception in three series.

He’s competing with Jeff Driskel for the backup job at the moment, assuming Andy Dalton‘s grip on the starting job is secure.

Bengals impressed with "cool and calm" Ryan Finley

  2. He’ll be the starter before the years out, because Zac isn’t afraid to bench veterans ( Marvin was afraid to pull the trigger).

  3. I am commenting with very limited information about the team/organization.

    Is Andy Dalton a product of a poorly run team or just an average talent who started off strong? Seems strange that he has fizzled as quickly as he has.

  4. Dalton’s “fizzle” has been largely over-stated. Also over-stated is the preseason hype surrounding Finley. He has looked great. In two preseason games, he has all but staked his claim as the backup QB. But it’s been two preseason games. Taylor’s divergence from Marvin Lewis’ mindset aside, Finley is not going to beat out Dalton in 2019. Barring injury, Dalton will start 16 games as the team’s best QB.

    Maybe Dalton’s days are numbered (two preseason games don’t tell us anything), and that number is pretty firmly extending into 2020 as the team’s starter. He’ll play out his current contract as the starter (and deservedly so). Maybe 2021 is going to be Finley’s time. Maybe not. Again, two preseason games. Let’s calm down.

