Bengals impressed with “cool and calm” Ryan Finley

Getty Images

Bengals rookie quarterback Ryan Finley got his chance with the second offense last night, and turned in another performance that could help him earn the backup job.

The fourth-round pick finished the night against Washington 20-of-26 for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

“He was very cool and calm. We’ve got a lot of confidence with him in there,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said , via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I thought he did a nice job.”

Finley’s stat line included completing his first eight passes, as he led a 12-play, 93-yard touchdown drive upon entering the game, after the starters managed two punts and an interception in three series.

He’s competing with Jeff Driskel for the backup job at the moment, assuming Andy Dalton‘s grip on the starting job is secure.